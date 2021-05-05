Teenage victim in critical condition after Capitol Heights shooting

Prince George’s County police say a teenage victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Capitol Heights on Wednesday.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 5's Evan Lambert that multiple gunmen opened fire at the location on Cindy Lane - and at least one was armed with a long gun.

Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects, but they're looking for a black car linked to the incident.

Fire and rescue officials declined to specify the victim’s age, calling him a "juvenile."

The incident was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cindy Lane.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional information as it becomes available.

