Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Southeast DC, police say

A man is in critical condition at a hospital after being stabbed in Southeast D.C. on Monday.

What we know:

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, SE. Several hair stylists were working inside their salon when suddenly, outside, on the other side of this front glass window, two men start fighting on the sidewalk.

According to a witness, a man dressed in black shorts and a red long-sleeved shirt was fighting with another man wearing black pants and a gray jacket. The witness, who doesn't want to be identified, says one man stabbed the other man. At this time, it's unclear who did the stabbing.

The suspect ran away and the man who was stabbed, touching his wounds, as he walked across the street outside the Chesapeake Big Market.

Police were called and began investigating, roping off the area to evaluate the crime scene. Medics transported the man who was stabbed to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

People in neighborhood are still wondering why the men were arguing and what exactly led up to the fight.

Police have not released the name of the man who was stabbed and there is no word on his condition at this time.

Detectives urge anyone with information about the stabbing or the suspect involved to give them a call.