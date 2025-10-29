Man in critical condition after being shot inside car in Prince George's County

The Brief A man was shot inside a car in the parking lot of a Prince George's County strip mall, police say. The victim had to be airlifted to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. Police have not yet released any details on a possible suspect.



A Prince George's County man is in critical condition after a shooting near a convenience store in Oxon Hill.

There are very few details still available about this case more than 24 hours later but we do know at this time, the victim is still fighting for his life.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday at a strip mall area off Saint Barnabas Road in Oxon Hill.

"From what I understand, is that someone came up behind the vehicle and opened fire on them. The only one that got shot was him, that got hit," the victim’s father, David Cole said.

The 24-year-old victim's name isn't being revealed yet out of concern for the ongoing investigation, but his mom tells FOX 5 that he was sitting in the backseat of her car when someone walked up and started shooting.

"He went behind the car and started shooting, fired off seven shots and two hit my son in the back," his mom told FOX 5 over the phone.

He had to be airlifted to Baltimore Shock Trauma. Now, his family says they're just taking it day by day, hour by hour.

A father's plea:

"We need to put these guns down, it's too many lives being changed. All these guns on the street," Cole said.

Cole is a local personality who goes by the name DJ Rattlesnake. He’s joined FOX 5 at many ZipTrip events in Prince George’s County.

Right now, Prince George's County Police only says this is a very active investigation and they are still searching for the shooter or shooters.

A suspect description has not yet been provided.

Anyone with information should contact the Prince George’s County Police Department.