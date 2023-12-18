Man charged with shooting 2 Frederick police officers sentenced to secure mental health facility

A man charged with the attempted second-degree murder of two Frederick officers will not go to prison.

Dominque Lamarr Lewis shot two officers in February 2022. He has been found guilty in the shooting — but not criminally responsible. This means that he will be committed to a secure mental health facility.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando released a statement saying he could not conceal his disappointment with this order from the judge, adding that it was difficult to see his officers attacked last year and that this verdict was difficult too.

"It was extremely difficult to see my officers attacked, to watch them fight for their lives, and then witness their hard work as they tried to fully recover over the past two years. Today, it was nearly just as difficult watching the person who attacked my officers found not criminally responsible for his actions," Police Chief Jason Lando wrote.

The police department released body camera video from that shooting Monday.

The body cam footage from officers Bryan Snyder and Kristen Kowalsky shows them arriving at the intersection of Waverley Dr. and Key Parkway in Frederick around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 after receiving a report about a suspicious man possibly in possession of a firearm.

When the officers first approached Lewis, he was lying on a green transformer box. Snyder reaches for Lewis, who quickly fires shots at both officers, striking them. Lewis was also shot in the hip area.

All three were flown to a hospital in Baltimore for treatment.

Evaluations throughout the nearly two-year case found that Lewis was competent to stand trial.

Online court records show that he was also scheduled for one in April but the Department of Health reported that he did not understand the criminality of his actions and was diagnosed with schizophrenia on two occasions.

The State’s Attorney for Frederick County says Lewis will remain committed to the Department of Health which he described as a "medical prison" of sorts.

"Obviously, we want him held responsible for what he did to these two police officers and we want him removed from the public forever and I think that will occur. I understand that the police chief was upset but at the end of the day, I was upset too," State’s Attorney J. Charles "Charlie" Smith III said. "But I’m not a medical provider, I’m a lawyer and the medical people at the Department of Health said he had something going on at the time, that he didn’t understand what was going on."

The State’s Attorney says Lewis will remain committed unless he’s deemed to no longer be a threat to the public. However, he says he doubts that will happen.