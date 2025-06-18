Man convicted of attempted mass shooting at Virginia church sentenced to 25 years

article

The Brief A 36-year-old Fairfax man was sentenced to 25 years for attempting a mass shooting at Park Valley Church. The man was apprehended at the church while armed, after posting alarming threats and a manifesto online. Prosecutors revealed that the man’s actions were motivated by personal grievances, including anger at the church and its male members.



A Fairfax man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday after he was convicted for attempting to carry out a mass shooting at a Haymarket church, possession of a gun and for transmitting threats over the internet.

The backstory:

The investigation began after Rui Jiang, 36, posted a series of messages online on Sept. 23, 2023, targeting Park Valley Church in Haymarket and its congregation. The following morning, police searched for Jiang after getting a call from a citizen concerned about the posts.

Officers found Jiang heavily armed at the church while Sunday services were underway. Jiang was carrying a semiautomatic handgun, two magazines of ammunition, a folding knife, a "credit card" style knife and a canister of bear spray in his nearby car.

The initial tip came from a woman who met Jiang on a dating app earlier in 2023, the affidavit said. The woman had stopped communicating with Jiang months earlier, but saw social media posts that she deemed alarming, including vague threats against the church saying "Blood will be on your hands" and photos of a burning Bible.

Dig deeper:

During a search of Jiang’s Fairfax apartment, law enforcement discovered copies of a manifesto, signed by Jiang, which read, "I am here deny…the love lives blessed by God to these lucky men, by taking out these men...To the families of those men about to be slain, I am sorry for what I have done and about to do."

According to authorities, Jiang had recently joined the church but indicated that he was mad at God and at men for blocking him from having romantic relationships with women. In his manifesto, he said he intended to only shoot and kill men and apologized in advance for any women who might be "collateral damage."

Further details emerged during the trial, including the suspect's unusual demand for a refund of tithes he had previously donated to the church, which he cited as a grievance fueling his plot. Prosecutors argued that the attack was meticulously planned and motivated by personal animosity and extremist beliefs.

What they're saying:

Jiang was sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He was previously convicted by a jury in March 2025.

"The freedom to worship without fear is one of the bedrock principles of our Nation," said U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert for the Eastern District of Virginia. "Rui Jiang set out to violate that principle by entering a church during a religious service armed with the intent to murder innocent parishioners. This unspeakable act, only thwarted by brave law enforcement officers and civilians, has no place in our Republic and will always be a priority of my office."

The arrest was the result of a multi-agency investigation involving Prince William County police, Fairfax County police and Anne Arundel County police.