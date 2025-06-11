The Brief A man remains on cell tower near American University in northwest D.C. Police and emergency crews responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon. Authorities continue to monitor the situation; no injuries reported.



A man has climbed to the top of a cell tower near American University in northwest Washington, D.C.

Police first responded to the tower on Massachusetts Avenue around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. D.C. Fire and EMS also responded at the scene.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation. No injuries have been reported. It is not clear why the man climbed the tower.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Man climbs cell tower in northwest DC