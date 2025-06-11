Expand / Collapse search

Man climbs cell tower in northwest DC

WASHINGTON - A man has climbed to the top of a cell tower near American University in northwest Washington, D.C.

Police first responded to the tower on Massachusetts Avenue around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. D.C. Fire and EMS also responded at the scene.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation. No injuries have been reported. It is not clear why the man climbed the tower.

The Source: Information in this article comes from The Metropolitan Police Department. 

