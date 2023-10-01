Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Metro station shooting, police say

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that occurred at a Metro station earlier this week.

Metro Transit Police say 25-year-old DeAngelo Dreco Walker is in custody after two people were shot at the Addison Road Metro Station on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

At approximately 3 p.m., responded to the Addison Road station near the bus bay where two individuals had exchanged gunfire. There, they found two bystanders who had been hit. They were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One person was arrested at the scene and Metro Transit police, with the help of the Prince George’s County Police Department, began to search for Walker.

Walker turned himself into MTPD Sunday morning without incident. His bond status and court date are not yet known.