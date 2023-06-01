Man charged with 20 counts of child porn in Frederick: police

article

A Frederick man was charged Wednesday with 10 counts of possession and 10 counts of distribution of child pornography.

42-year-old Joel Christensen of Frederick was taken into custody without incident after an investigation revealed he had downloaded and distributed numerous images and videos of child pornography, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The FCSO Internet Crimes Against Children and the Frederick County Cyber Crimes Task Force began to build a case against Christensen in January 2023 after receiving tips.

Christensen was taken into custody on May 31 after detectives executed a search and seizure warrant at the 6800 block of Running Springs Court.