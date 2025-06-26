Man charged with kicking K9 at Dulles; affidavit says dog was “lifted off the ground"

article

What we know:

A traveler arriving at Dulles International Airport this week is facing federal charges after allegedly kicking a police K9 so forcefully that the dog was lifted off the ground.

According to a federal affidavit, Hamed Aly Marie is the man accused of attacking the dog at baggage claim as luggage from EgyptAir Flight 981 was being unloaded.

Customs and Border Protection K9, named Freddy, is a beagle trained to detect illegal agricultural items. During baggage claim, Freddy alerted to one of the bags and started inspecting it.

That’s when Marie, the owner of the luggage, walked over and began speaking with an agent.

Moments later, Marie allegedly kicked Freddy "so hard that the dog was lifted off the ground," the affidavit states.

Freddy was injured and taken to a veterinary emergency room. Officials have not released the dog’s condition.

Affidavit photos from surveillance footage reportedly show the incident moments after the kick.

What's next:

Marie was arrested on Wednesday and now faces federal charges for willfully and maliciously harming a police animal. The case is being handled in the U.S. District Court in Virginia.

As of Wednesday evening, Marie had not entered a plea and did not have an attorney listed in court documents. An interpreter has been assigned to assist him in court, but his country of origin has not been disclosed publicly.

Information in this story comes from a federal affidavit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.