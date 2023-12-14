Man charged in crash that claimed life of good Samaritian helping driver stranded on I-395

A Baltimore County man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a good Samaritan trying to help a driver on the side of I-395 South back in August.

Police officers with the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) took 28-year-old Latrell S. Sanders into custody Wednesday following a months-long investigation into the deadly crash.

The collision happened around 10 p.m. on Aug. 13, MDTA says.

Officers responded to the four-vehicle crash on the ramp from southbound I-395 to southbound I-95 in Baltimore City.

Investigators with the MDTA Collision Reconstruction Unit determined that a disabled vehicle was stopped partially on the left shoulder and partially in the left lane when 50-year-old Robert Taylor Horne of Smithsburg, Md., stopped and got out of his car to help the driver.

Horne had multiple warning lights on when a Mercedes-Benz SUV traveling at 101 mph in a 55 mph zone crashed into another vehicle then struck Horne, who was on the left shoulder of the road.

The impact from the collision caused Horne to go over the roadway barrier into the water below.

Members of the Baltimore City Fire Department arrived and pronounced Horne dead at the scene.

Based on evidence collected at the scene and following the crash, and after consultation with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, MDTA charged Sanders with manslaughter by vehicle, driving vehicle on highway at speed exceeding limit, driving under the influence of alcohol and other offenses.

Officers served Sanders with the warrant Wednesday morning at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.