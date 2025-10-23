Man charged for hidden-camera recordings inside restaurant employee restroom in Alexandria

article

The Brief A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly placing an iPhone in an employee restroom to record people. The suspect is 20-year-old Joshua Hombrebueno, an employee of Gustave Boulangerie. Upon investigation, detectives found a recording depicting multiple victims – including both adults and children.



A 20-year-old man has been charged in a sex offense investigation in Alexandria, police say.

What we know:

The Alexandria Police Department says 20-year-old Joshua Hombrebueno, an employee of Gustave Boulangerie, is facing three felony counts and nine misdemeanor counts of unlawful creation of an image of another following a sex offense investigation involving hidden-camera recordings inside the restaurant’s employee restroom.

Hombrebueno is from Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Investigators say the case began on Sept. 20 when a mother who was with her 3-year-old daughter discovered an active iPhone camera concealed inside an employee bathroom vanity.

Upon investigation, detectives found a recording depicting multiple victims – including both adults and children – who were unknowingly recorded while using the restroom.

A search warrant was executed on the device, and several victims were identified and expressed desire to press charges.

Dig deeper:

Detectives with the Alexandria Police Department worked closely with the Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine charges.

Hombrebueno was charged and turned himself in to police on Wednesday. The arrest warrant was served without incident.

"This was a deeply troubling case involving serious violations of privacy," said Tina Laguna, Alexandria Police Department Assistant Chief of Police, Investigative Support Bureau. "Our detectives acted swiftly to identify victims and ensure