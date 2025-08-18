Man charged with fatally shooting mother in Arlington home, police say

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after police say he shot and killed his mother inside their Arlington home.

Logan Chrisinger of Arlington is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of Fairfax Drive around 8:28 a.m. on August 17 and found Travis Renee Baldwin, 57, of Winchester, Virginia, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Logan Chrisinger (Arlington County Police Department)

Investigators believe Chrisinger shot his mother inside the residence and remained at the scene when officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or email ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us.