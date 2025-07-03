Man charged in Fairfax indecent exposure cases was living in US illegally, ICE says

The Brief A 22-year-old man was charged with three indecent exposure incidents in Fairfax County. ICE says the suspect is a Guatemalan national who entered the U.S. illegally in 2021. He was released on bond before ICE could issue a detainer, per federal officials.



A 22-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of indecent exposure incidents in Fairfax County was living in the United States illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Indecent exposure charges

What we know:

Osman Quintana Herrara, of Centreville, was charged with three counts of indecent exposure. The most recent incident occurred April 24 near Maple Run Lane and Middle Ridge Drive in the Greenbriar area, where he allegedly exposed himself and fled the scene.

Detectives later linked Quintana Herrara to two similar incidents in 2024 along the Rocky Run Trail, where a man was reported exposing himself or masturbating in public.

He was arrested June 26 and released the same day on a $1,500 bond.

Immigration and release

ICE officials said Quintana Herrara is a Guatemalan national who unlawfully entered the U.S. on May 12, 2021. He was released from custody before ICE could issue a detainer.

"Due to their sanctuary policies, Fairfax traditionally refuses to honor ICE detainers forcing ICE to arrest criminal alien offenders at large in the community," an agency spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 5.

