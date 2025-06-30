22-year-old arrested for string of indecent exposures in Virginia

article

A man has been identified in multiple indecent exposure incidents in Greenbriar dating back to 2024, police say.

What we know:

Osman Quintana Herrara, 22, of Centreville has been arrested and charged with three counts of indecent exposure.

In the most recent incident, on April 24 at 4:10 p.m., Quintana Herrara is accused of exposing himself and then running away in the area of Maple Run Lane and Middle Ridge Drive in Greenbriar.

Detectives say they linked Quintana Herrara to two previous incidents that occurred near the Rocky Run trail in Greenbriar in 2024, where a man was reported on the trail masturbating or exposing himself.

Quintana Herrera was arrested on June 26, and was released on a $1,500 bond.