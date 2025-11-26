The Brief A Sykesville man is charged with setting fire to his home during a domestic incident. Investigators say Michael Weisgerber, 59, doused the interior with gasoline. He was detained, treated for minor injuries, and now faces multiple arson-related charges.



A Sykesville man has been charged with intentionally setting fire to his family home during a domestic incident with his wife, authorities said.

What we know:

Michael Weisgerber, 59, doused the interior of his house in the 500 block of Sherry Drive with gasoline before setting it on fire Wednesday morning, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire engulfed the home and sent a large plume of smoke into the sky.

Investigators said Weisgerber was estranged from his wife and had been living in an RV in the driveway. They say she was out of the house when the fire started. Gasoline vapors triggered an explosion that blew a rear door from its frame, investigators say.

Weisgerber was detained at the scene and later taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He faces charges of first-degree arson, first- and second-degree malicious burning, reckless endangerment, and arson threats. He is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Firefighters from Carroll County Fire and EMS, Gamber and Community Fire Company, and other departments worked to bring the blaze under control.

The Maryland Crisis Hotline is available at 988 for anyone experiencing personal crises or domestic issues.

Man charged with burning down Sykesville home during domestic incident with wife, authorities say