Man charged in alleged sexual assault of 6-year-old girl at Virginia Sam’s Club: police

The Brief A 6-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted inside a Sam’s Club in Woodbridge. Police arrested suspect Justin Van Nguyen at his home on July 12. Nguyen is charged with aggravated sexual battery; a court date is pending.



A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl inside a Sam’s Club store in Woodbridge, police said.

Justin Van Nguyen (Prince William County Police)

Arrest made

What we know:

Justin Van Nguyen was taken into custody July 12 at his home following an investigation by Prince William County police. The incident reportedly occurred that morning around 11:50 a.m. at the store located at 14050 Worth Ave.

Police said the child was shopping with her family when she was approached by Nguyen and inappropriately touched while her mother was turned away. The girl’s mother confronted the suspect, who fled the store and was last seen entering a vehicle.

Facing charges

Investigators identified the vehicle through its license plate and located Nguyen at his residence. He has been charged with aggravated sexual battery. His court date is pending.