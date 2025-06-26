Man charged after shooting dog with AR-15 during neighborhood dispute

article

The Brief Dejon Elijah Warren, 25, of Waldorf, is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting and killing a dog during a neighborhood dispute. The incident occurred on May 18, when Warren reportedly used an AR-15-style rifle after an argument. He was arrested June 20 and is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.



A Waldorf man is in custody after allegedly using an AR-15-style rifle to shoot and kill a dog during a dispute with a neighbor, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Dejon Elijah Warren, 25, was arrested on June 20 in connection with an incident that occurred more than a month earlier on May 18. Deputies say they responded to reports of gunfire in the 4500 block of Ruston Place in Waldorf, where they discovered a conflict had escalated between neighbors.

According to investigators, Warren retrieved a rifle during the argument. The other individual involved had retreated into their home when Warren allegedly opened fire—killing a dog that was tied outside the victim’s residence—before fleeing the scene.

Following the investigation, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Warren, who now faces charges including felony animal cruelty, reckless endangerment, firearms violations, and violation of probation. He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.