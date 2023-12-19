Man breaks into woman's home, assaults 2 officers, and found with knife in Arlington County: police

Authorities arrested and charged a man after he broke into a woman's home in Arlington County.

Man arrested after breaking into woman's residence in Arlington County

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old James Carter. Police arrived in the area of 700 block of N. Glebe Road around 4:14 p.m. on December 18, in response to the report of suspicious circumstances.

According to police, the female victim was inside her home when the male suspect allegedly made entry into the unit. The victim verbally confronted the suspect who subsequently exited the residence.

Responding officers located the suspect in the residential building and took him into custody. During a search of Carter, a knife was recovered. While in custody, Carter was noncompliant and kicked two officers.

He was charged with assault on two officers, unlawful entry, carry a concealed weapon, and obstruction of justice. Carter is being held without bond.