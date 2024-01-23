Authorities are searching for a suspect they say attacked a man and stole his vehicle over the weekend in northeast Washington.

Police say the assault happened on Sunday, January 21 around 9:40 p.m. in the unit block of Massachusetts Avenue.

Man attacked, vehicle stolen in northeast DC: police (DC Police)

Investigators say the suspect pushed the man to the ground and stole his keys before driving away in the victim’s vehicle.

An image of the suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. A 1,000 reward is being offered in the case.