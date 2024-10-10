Man arrested for triple shooting that left 1 dead in Mount Rainier: police

Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a triple shooting that left one person dead, and two others injured, in Mount Rainier.

Prince George’s County police say 39-year-old Louis Gregory of Brentwood opened fire on an SUV outside of a liquor store in the 3400 block of Rhode Island Avenue on September 23.

Three people inside the vehicle were struck. Officers say 22-year-old Freiyer Yanez-Salas died at the scene. Two others, a male and a female, were hospitalized.

Investigators believe Gregory opened fire during a dispute. He is charged with first- and second-degree murder, and other related charges. He remains in custody on a no-bond status.