article

Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place outside Chuck’s Liquor Store on Rhode Island Avenue around 7:25 p.m. Monday.

According to Mount Rainier Police Chief Linwood C. Alston, the victims were sitting in a burgundy SUV parked in front of the store when an unidentified suspect opened fire.

One man, described as a Hispanic man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims, a Hispanic man and a Hispanic woman, were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Triple shooting outside Mount Rainier liquor store leaves one dead, two hospitalized

Chief Alston described the suspect as a Hispanic man with a small build, between 5’7" and 5’8", who was last seen wearing a black and green jacket. He fled on foot along Rhode Island Avenue toward 38th Street and was armed with a black handgun.

"The suspect appeared to be talking with the victims immediately prior to the shooting," Chief Alston said in a statement, noting that the incident appears to have been targeted, although no motive has been determined.

The suspect remains at large, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Mount Rainier Police.