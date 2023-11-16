Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 73-year-old woman in Bladensburg, police say

Bladensburg Police have announced an arrest in the hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 73-year-old woman on her way to work last month.

The family of Jemilat Fatuga finally got answers Thursday after police named the man accused of hitting and killing her.

Fatuga was on her way to work on the morning of Oct. 18 when she was struck by the driver. Her son, Olatunji Liasu, said his mother worked as a caregiver, specializing in home aid.

"Most of the staff, they came to show their condolences and everything too. You can really tell how hardworking she was and everything. The woman was 73 and still working," Liasu said. "You know she was a hardworking person."

A witness told police that just before 7 a.m., they heard a loud noise and turned around to see a red Toyota Corolla driving recklessly in the area, then speeding away after Fatuga was hit. When detectives arrived at the scene, they also found a red passenger-side car mirror and what appeared to be part of a headlight lens.

According to charging documents, when Fatuga was hit by the car, she flew 15 feet in the air before landing on her head. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators used video, speed camera images and license plate readers to identify the suspect vehicle, which ended up being registered to Enterprise Rent-A-Car. After contacting the business, they discovered the man who signed the rental agreement was 30-year-old Kevin Dwayne Scott.

"We were very cautious not to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation by putting out too much information, but he [Scott] is a member of this community, which makes it even more troubling that another member of the community would take the life of another community member," Bladensburg police chief Tyrone Collington said Thursday.

According to the charging documents, camera footage showed Scott pulling into an alley in the 600 block of W St., NE, in D.C. behind a U-Haul facility around 7:05 a.m. He allegedly parked the car close to the building, hiding some of the damage that was visible on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police say days passed, and on Oct. 21, Scott called Enterprise and reported that he had been in an accident involving a deer.

"I’ll say this. As a former investigator, the story must match the injuries, okay? So, we can definitely put that vehicle on the scene and other forensic evidence at this scene of this accident, at the time this accident occurred. So, we are pretty confident we have the right person. Mr. Scott is the person responsible for this incident," Chief Collington said.

Online records show Scott has faced a number of traffic citations over the past three years. For the case involving Fatuga, he has been charged with vehicular manslaughter.

"This is not something that we normally do, but we were compelled to step to the plate in this incident to prove that we will hold you accountable if you come into this town and senselessly, recklessly, negligently take the life of one of our community members and just drive away like she was somebody that didn’t matter to this community," Collington said.

While the arrest does not bring his mother back, Liasu said it has brought a sense of relief. For the past few weeks, he said he was concerned the person responsible would continue to roam free and without punishment.

"Justice was served, and I’m very, very, very happy about that. I give my thanks to the chief of police, the police department, the councilmember…I thank each and every one. Finally, justice is served," he said.

According to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, Scott has already had a hearing before a commissioner where he was ordered to be held without bond. Braveboy said he is expected to be back in court on Friday afternoon for a bond review.

Online court records do not indicate whether the suspect has obtained an attorney.