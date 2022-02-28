Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing at Lakeforest Mall

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing at Lakeforest Mall last week, according to Gaithersburg City and Montgomery County Police.

On Monday, Feb. 21, officers responded to Lakeforest Mall, located at 701 Russell Ave. for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located 23-year-old Jose Alexander Maldonado suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Maldonado was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.'

The investigation by detectives revealed that the victim was working in the T-Mobile store inside the mall, when the suspect, 25-year-old Trenton Flowers-Jackson, entered the store and immediately began to stab Maldonado.

25-year-old Trenton Flowers-Jackson

Maldonado attempted to escape but collapsed near the food court in the mall. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify and connect Flowers-Jackson to the homicide.

The investigation also revealed that Flowers-Jackson and Maldonado were known to one another.

Flowers-Jackson was arrested in Rockville on Saturday, Feb. 26, and has been charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he awaits a bond hearing.