Employee dead after fatal stabbing at Lakeforest Mall, police confirm

A man was found suffering from stab wounds at Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg on Monday, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police say the victim was a mall employee who has succumbed to stab injuries and died.

Officers responded to 701 Russell Ave around 11 a.m. for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital. There is no suspect in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.