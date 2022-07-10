Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Washington, D.C.
Levoire Simmons, 16, of Northeast

WASHINGTON - A suspect is in custody accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Northeast D.C. earlier this week, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Alphonso Oliver, 33, of Southeast was arrested in connection with the crime on Sunday.

Oliver is accused of shooting and killing Levoire Simmons, 16, of Northeast early Tuesday morning in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast.

Police say Oliver is charged with second degree murder while armed.

Officials have not revealed when Oliver is due in court.