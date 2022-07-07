Police search for suspect accused of killing 16-year-old in DC
WASHINGTON - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Northeast D.C. earlier this week.
The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace.
According to police, officers responded to the scene and found a boy who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police later identified the victim as Levoire Simmons, 16, of Northeast.
Investigators released a photo of a suspect, that they say was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.
MPD is asking anyone with information to call them at 202-727-9099 or text them at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.