16-year-old shot, killed Tuesday in gun violence that followed DC’s Fourth of July festivities

Authorities say a 16-year-old was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in the District as police continue to investigate a string of violence that began as Fourth of July festivities in the nation's capital came to an end and continued through the overnight hours.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says the male victim has not yet been identified. Investigators say he suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body in a shooting that was reported around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace in the Northeast.

Alnwick says the homicide was one of seven violent shootings that began Monday evening as July Fourth celebrations ended.

Police say an adult and a juvenile were hospitalized after both were shot Monday night in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Southeast. Also Monday night, police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Yuma Street.

During the early morning hours Tuesday, officers were called to investigate shootings in the 4500 block of 3rd Street, the 5000 block of Banks Place, the 800 block of Chesapeake Street and the 4000 block of Wheeler Road. A stabbing in the unit block of 29th Street was also reported.

No suspects or motives have been identified in any of the shootings.