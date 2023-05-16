Man arrested in baseball bat attack at Connolly’s office suspected in earlier attempted assault

A man authorities say walked into Virginia's U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly’s office Monday, asked for him, then assaulted two of his workers with a metal baseball bat, is suspected in another attempted bat assault earlier in the day.

The U.S. Capitol Police and Fairfax City Police identified the suspect as Xuan-Kha Tran Pham, 49, of Fairfax.

Connolly, who wasn't in the office at the time, said that Pham was known to police in Fairfax County, adding, "he's never made threats to us so it was unprovoked, unexpected and inexplicable."

Connolly said the two women attacked — an intern struck in the side and an outreach director hit on the head — were treated and released from a hospital.

"At this time, it is not clear what the suspect’s motivation may have been," Capitol Police said in a statement.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh said that hours earlier, Pham reportedly went after another woman with a bat in a nearby neighborhood.

A home security camera captured the suspect wielding a metal bat and chasing a very frightened woman.

Pham’s father, Hy Pham, told The Washington Post his son was schizophrenic and had dealt with mental illness since his late teens.

Pham is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on charges of malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding.

