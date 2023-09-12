Man arrested for sexual assault at unlicensed daycare after additional victim comes forward: police

Police say a 62-year-old man committed multiple sexual assaults at an unlicensed daycare in Annapolis, MD.

Roberto Medina, 62, has been charged with multiple sex offenses after police were notified of multiple sexual assaults from 2013 to 2015 at an unlicensed daycare run by a woman known as "Betty," at 240B Hilltop Lane.

Police say they first learned about the sexual assaults in July 2023. Betty had been babysitting children from 2003 to 2019, according to police.

Earlier this month, an additional victim came forward. On September 8, Medina was charged with six additional charges, and is being held without bond.

Police are asking for anyone with more information on children who may have been cared for by Betty to reach out to Det. Nancy Moore at nkmoore@annapolis.gov or 410-693-3635.