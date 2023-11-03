Man arrested for attacking 2 people with hammer in DC liquor store: police

Police have arrested a man they say attacked two people with a hammer in a northeast Washington liquor store.

The attack was reported on October 31 just after 2 p.m. at the business on M Street near North Capitol Street.

Investigators say 40-year-old Alfonso Alegria removed items from the shelves of the store and attempted to leave without paying.

Officer say two people confronted Alegria, who then attacked them with a hammer.

He was arrested November 2 and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.