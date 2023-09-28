Man arrested after stealing $12,000 worth of edibles, concentrates from DC cannabis shop: police

Authorities arrested a man they say stole over $12,000 worth of edibles, concentrates, and plants from a D.C. cannabis shop.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of U Street Tuesday just after 10:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a person with a gun and spotted a man in the street carrying several large trash bags, according to a police incident report.

The man dropped the bags and ran but was quickly stopped by police. During the investigation, police say they found the glass door to Elevated Lounge, a nearby cannabis shop, had been smashed in. They also say they found an estimated $12,458 worth of edibles, concentrates, and "leafy substance" scattered in the alley behind the business.

Officers also recovered a gun and a magazine from underneath a nearby vehicle, and $70 in cash, the report says.

Q’Sean Richard Meyers, 21, was arrested and faces burglary and weapon charges.