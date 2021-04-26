Man arrested after scaling fence at the U.S. Capitol

A man has been arrested after he scaled the fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol on Monday morning, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

An eight-foot-tall steel fence topped with concertina razor wire circles the U.S. Capitol Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Police say Marc Beauchamp, 22, of Henrico, VA scaled the fence along First St. SW around 11:30 a.m. Monday and entered a restricted area.

READ MORE: DC to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions, offering walk-up vaccinations starting May 1

Officers immediately stopped Beauchamp and arrested him for unlawful entry.

An investigation revealed Beauchamp illegally parked a car on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

At this time, investigators believe this was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.