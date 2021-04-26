DC to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions, offering walk-up vaccinations starting May 1

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced at a press briefing Monday that the District would begin easing COVID-19 restrictions beginning Saturday, May 1, including for dining and entertainment venues.

Here is a brief overview of the changes under the new guidelines:

- The number of people who can sit together at a table will be increased from six to 10 people and live music will be allowed outdoors. If customers are sitting outside, alcohol sales will also be able to be made without the requirement of food being purchased.

- Concert venues and theaters will be allowed to open at 25% capacity or up to 500 people. Attendees must remain seated.

- Movie theaters can open at 25% capacity per auditorium.

- Weddings and other special events will be allowed indoors and outdoors at 25% capacity. A waiver will be required for attendance greater than 250 people. Attendees must remain seated and socially distanced.

- Indoor fitness classes may include up to 25 people with gyms and fitness centers being able to operate at 50% capacity or no more than 250 guests.

- Public and private pools will be allowed to open, hotel pools may open only to overnight guests and outdoor splash pads will be able to open at full capacity.

- Places of worship will be allowed to hold services with up to 40% capacity of the room where the service is being held. This limit does not include clergy and other staff. Virtual and outdoor services are still encouraged.

- The indoor capacity limit for non-essential retail businesses will be raised from 25% to 50% or 250 people.

Also beginning on May 1, D.C. will allow people getting their first dose to visit one of 11 walk-up, no appointment needed vaccination sites. Here is a list of the walk-up vaccination sites:

- Arena Stage

- Fort Stanton Recreation Center

- Kenilworth Recreation Center

- Lamond Recreation Center

- Langdon Park Community Center

- Providence Health System

- Rosedale Recreation Center

- Turkey Thicket Recreation Center

- University of the District of Columbia

- Walter E. Washington Convention Center

- Entertainment and Sports Arena (May 1 only)

- RISE Demonstration Center (After May 1)

