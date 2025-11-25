Man arrested after pointing gun at Christmas carolers, police say

A man was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at Christmas carolers who came to his door.

The incident happened November 22 around 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Point No Point Drive.

Investigators say three 12-year-old girls were going door-to-door singing carols when a resident, identified as 58-year-old Paul Brian Susie, pointed a firearm at them from a window while inside his house.

Susie was taken into custody and charged with first- and second-degree assault and related offenses. Police recovered a .40-caliber Glock handgun.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.