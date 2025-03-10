Man arrested after trying to abduct 3-year-old from Ashburn restaurant: Sheriff's Office

article

The Brief A man was arrested in Loudoun County after authorities say he attempted to abduct a child from a restaurant. 34-year-old Shane Paul Bergeron has been charged with abduction by force. No motive for the attempted kidnapping has been reported at this time.



A Georgia man was arrested and charged with abducting a 3-year-old child in Ashburn on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 43000 block of Central Station Drive after receiving reports that a 3-year-old child had been forcibly taken by an unknown man at a local restaurant.

The child’s mother intervened immediately, recovering her child before the suspect could leave the scene. The child was not injured in the incident.

Following an investigation, the deputies were able to identify the man as 34-year-old Shane Paul Bergeron, of Jefferson, Georgia. Bergeron was later taken into custody at a nearby hotel.

He has been charged with abduction by force and is currently being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 703-777-1021.