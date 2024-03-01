Man arrested after 2 wounded in suspected hate-related shooting outside Virginia Sheetz store

Authorities say a double shooting outside a Sheetz convenience store in Virginia appears to be hate-related after arresting a man they say pulled the trigger.

Douglas Wayne Cornett, 57, of Caroline County allegedly shot two Hispanic men just before 9:30 p.m. on February 28. The shooting happened in the store’s parking lot in the 5000 block of Mudd Tavern Road in the Thornburg area.

The two victims, a 29-year-old and a 45-year-old, are both from Prince William County and were transported to a nearby trauma center with critical injuries.

Douglas Wayne Cornett (Spotsylvania County Sheriff)

Witnesses and surveillance footage were used by detectives to locate Cornett who they say fled the scene. He faces two-counts of aggravated malicious wounding and additional firearm violations. He remains behind bars at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Officials called it a ‘violent and unprovoked act’ and says the shooting appears to be hate/bias related.

"Hate crimes are a stain on our society and have no place in a civilized world. As a society, we must stand united in denouncing and combating hate crimes in all forms," said Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.