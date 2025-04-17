Man accused of scamming George Mason basketball team out of Bahamas trip pleads guilty

A travel agent who conned George Mason's men’s basketball team out of more than $100,000 has pleaded guilty to wire fraud. The money was supposed to pay for a team trip to the Bahamas but the trip was never booked.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Maurice Eugene Smith entered a guilty plea in federal court in Virginia, agreeing to pay $250,000 along with full restitution to the George Mason University Foundation.

Federal prosecutors say his scheme not only took advantage of George Mason University’s men’s basketball team but other clients as well.

PREVIOUS STORY: George Mason basketball team’s Bahamas trip falls apart over 'unforeseen issues'



The backstory:

According to court documents, 44-year-old Smith took payment for the trip to Nassau, Bahamas through his company called Eugene Toriko, LLC, and converted the money for his own personal use.

Before the team was scheduled to leave, George Mason school officials found out the trip was never booked.

The FBI investigated, arrested Smith who was based out of Atlanta, and federal prosecutors recommended a reduced sentence for his guilty plea.

He was facing up to 20 years in federal prison if he had been found guilty in a trial.

What's next:

His sentencing is now scheduled for July 17.

FOX 5 reached out to George Mason officials and they had no comment about the guilty plea.