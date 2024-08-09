George Mason basketball team’s Bahamas trip falls apart over 'unforeseen issues'

article

George Mason University’s men's basketball team faced an unexpected setback as their planned summer tour of the Bahamas was abruptly canceled.

The team was slated to compete abroad, but "unforeseen circumstances" forced the event's organizers to call off the trip.

It's unclear how much George Mason paid The VII Group - or if they will receive a refund.

While George Mason has scrapped any mention of the trip on its website, The VII Group released the following statement:

"It is with deep regret and sincere apologies that The VII Group announces the cancellation of the George Mason University Men’s Basketball team’s foreign tour to The Bahamas, initially scheduled for this summer. This unforeseen outcome is not only a profound disappointment to all involved but a failure that we at The VII Group take full accountability for. This tour was meant to be a significant experience for the George Mason Men’s Basketball program—a chance for the team to bond, compete, and represent their university on an international stage. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, we were unable to fulfill our obligations, leading to the unfortunate cancellation of the trip. We understand the magnitude of this cancellation and the ripple effects it has caused. The impact on the student-athletes, who have spent months preparing for this experience, cannot be overstated. The coaching staff, who have worked tirelessly to plan and coordinate this opportunity, deserve better. Furthermore, we recognize the disappointment this has caused to the families, boosters, donors, and the entire Green Coat Society, all of whom have invested their time, resources, and unwavering support in the program. This failure is not reflective of the standards and values The VII Group holds itself to. We are acutely aware of the trust that has been placed in us by George Mason University, and we deeply regret that we have not lived up to those expectations. We are currently undertaking a thorough review of the events that led to this cancellation to ensure that such a situation never occurs again in the future. To all the stakeholders of the George Mason Men’s Basketball program—players, coaches, families, boosters, and supporters—we extend our heartfelt apologies. We understand that this situation has not only disrupted plans but has also tarnished the reputation and trust we have worked hard to build. Rest assured, we are committed to making things right and will be taking immediate steps to address and rectify the issues that led to this outcome. Our relationship with George Mason University is of paramount importance to us, and we are dedicated to rebuilding the trust that has been compromised. This begins with full transparency, accountability, and a renewed commitment to excellence in all future endeavors. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this has caused. Our immediate focus is on making amends and working diligently to regain the confidence of the George Mason University Men’s Basketball program and its supporters."