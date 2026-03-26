Man accused in hit-and-run that injured officer arrested after pursuit shut down DC beltway

The Brief The pursuit moved from Maryland into Virginia and shut down the D.C. beltway. Police say the suspect struck an officer, a trooper and another driver. Several people were injured, and the suspect faces multiple charges.



A man accused of fleeing a traffic stop in the District and striking a police officer was arrested early Thursday after a pursuit that moved from Maryland into Virginia and brought traffic on the Capital Beltway to a standstill.

What we know:

Investigators say Titus Z. Mayo, 22, of Winterville, N.C., was driving a white Range Rover when he refused to stop for officers Wednesday night on Forrester Street in southwest Washington. Mayo allegedly struck a D.C. police officer who was on foot as he fled.

Officials say that around 3:30 a.m., Prince George’s County police located the vehicle and attempted a stop, but Mayo again refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit that crossed the Woodrow Wilson Bridge into Virginia.

READ MORE: Major crash blocks lanes of I-495 in Alexandria

Virginia State Police joined the pursuit on Interstate 495 southbound, where Mayo allegedly struck a vehicle that had moved onto the left shoulder to yield. Police say his vehicle then crossed travel lanes and collided with a state trooper.

After that crash, a second trooper contained the Range Rover, and Mayo was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

The D.C. officer who was struck was treated and released. The trooper hit during the pursuit suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized. The uninvolved motorist was taken to a nearby hospital.

RELATED: MPD officer injured in hit-and-run in Southwest DC

Mayo faces charges from Virginia State Police, including eluding, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license. Additional charges from D.C. police and Prince George’s County police are also possible.

The pursuit and collision brought beltway traffic to a halt, closing all inner loop lanes and multiple outer loop lanes for several hours.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Man accused in hit-and-run that injured officer arrested after pursuit shut down DC beltway