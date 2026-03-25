MPD officer injured in hit-and-run in Southwest DC
WASHINGTON - A D.C. police officer was injured in a hit-and-run in Southwest Wednesday night, officials say.
What we know:
MPD reported that a law enforcement officer was struck near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SW, and Forrester St., SW, at 9:54 p.m.
The driver did not stop, and this is being considered a hit-and-run.
Police say the officer is conscious and breathing, and was transported by a USPP helicopter to a local hospital for treatment.
Dig deeper:
Police have issued a lookout for a new model white Range Rover with South Carolina temporary tags.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.