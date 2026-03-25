MPD officer injured in hit-and-run in Southwest DC

The Brief MPD says one of their officers was injured in a hit-and-run in Southwest. Police say the officer is conscious and breathing, and they are being treated for injuries. The suspect vehicle is a new model white Range Rover with South Carolina temporary tags.



A D.C. police officer was injured in a hit-and-run in Southwest Wednesday night, officials say.

What we know:

MPD reported that a law enforcement officer was struck near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SW, and Forrester St., SW, at 9:54 p.m.

The driver did not stop, and this is being considered a hit-and-run.

Police say the officer is conscious and breathing, and was transported by a USPP helicopter to a local hospital for treatment.

Dig deeper:

Police have issued a lookout for a new model white Range Rover with South Carolina temporary tags.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.