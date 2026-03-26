Major crash blocks lanes of I-495 in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A multi‑vehicle crash shut down all lanes of the inner loop of Interstate 495 near Van Dorn Street in Alexandria early Thursday, causing major delays.
What we know:
The outer loop is also affected, with the two left lanes and shoulder blocked in the same area.
Inner loop traffic is backed up from Telegraph Road as crews work to clear the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.