Man accused of fatally shooting of ex-girlfriend in Silver Spring

The Brief A woman was fatally shot outside her Silver Spring home Sunday morning. Police say her ex-boyfriend fled, crashed, and was taken into custody. Charges are pending; the victim and suspect have not been identified.



Montgomery County police are investigating a deadly domestic shooting after a woman was gunned down outside her home Sunday morning. Her ex-boyfriend is now in custody.

Victim shot outside home

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Imperial Drive as neighbors were beginning their day. Police say the 47-year-old victim was leaving her home when her ex-boyfriend pulled up and opened fire.

Video from the scene shows a white Jeep parked in front of the home, riddled with bullet holes. Neighbors reported hearing between eight and 12 gunshots.

A witness provided police with a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Officers tracked him to Derwood, where he attempted to flee. A brief chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle rolled over and crashed.

Suspect caught after chase

He was taken into custody and hospitalized with minor injuries.

One neighbor told FOX 5 the community is shaken by the violence.

Police say the shooting was domestic-related. Charges are expected but have not yet been announced. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Image 1 of 9 ▼