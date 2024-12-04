Man accused of burglarizing Trump campaign office in Ashburn arrested in California: LCSO

article

The man accused of burglarizing a Trump campaign office in Ashburn earlier this year was arrested in California, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 5.

Authorities have now located 39-year-old Toby Shane Kessler after he was arrested on other charges.

Kessler is wanted in connection to the Aug. 11 burglary of the Trump for President 2024 campaign office in Ashburn.

PREVIOUS STORY: Trump campaign office burglarized in Virginia: suspect with criminal history identified

The office is located in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place and also serves as the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Surveillance footage from inside the office captured Kessler forcing entry through a back door and spending a brief period inside before leaving.

It was unclear if anything was taken during the break-in.

Kessler has a history of criminal behavior and has been in the Washington metropolitan area since at least 2018.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office has been collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to capture Kessler.

An LCSO spokesperson says they waiting to confirm how California will handle its charges as well as charges in Virginia and elsewhere that are pending.