Trump campaign office burglarized in Virginia: suspect with criminal history identified

A burglar who was caught on camera inside the Trump for President campaign office in Virginia has been identified as 39-year-old Toby Shane Kessler.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office recently announced it has issued an arrest warrant for Kessler in connection with the break-in. The office, located in the 20000 block of Ashbrook Place in Ashburn, also serves as the headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

According to the LCSO, the burglary occurred on Aug.11, at approximately 8:11 p.m.

Surveillance footage from inside the office captured Mr. Kessler forcing entry through a back door and spending a brief period inside before leaving.

It remains unclear what, if anything, was taken during the break-in. The investigation is ongoing.

Kessler, who has no fixed address, is described as a white male wearing dark clothing, a dark cap, and a backpack at the time of the incident.

He has a history of criminal behavior and has been in the Washington metropolitan area since at least 2018. Kessler holds a California identification.

The LCSO is collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to locate Kessler and is asking for the public's assistance. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or the burglary is urged to contact detectives.