Man, 2 teens use gun, knives to rob 7-Eleven in Anne Arundel County: police

Police say a man and two juveniles have been charged in the robbery of an Anne Arundel County 7-Eleven in the early morning hours Monday.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 705 Greenway in Glen Burnie for a report of a robbery.

According to police, three male suspects went into the convenience store with a handgun and knives, demanding cash and cigarettes.

The employee complied and the suspects fled in a silver Dodge Journey on Crain Highway.

Police spotted the car and began to pursue it, going toward Baltimore.

Two of the suspects — both 15-year-old boys — got out of the vehicle at different points during the pursuit. They were both apprehended.

The vehicle then stopped in the 2500 block of Southdene Avenue in Baltimore, where the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Amnel Antonio Garay Cruz, was taken into custody.

All three suspects were arrested and charged.