Mamta Kafle Bhatt’s husband appears in court day after another search of Manassas Park home

The husband of a missing Manassas Park woman appeared in court Friday, one day after investigators executed another search warrant at the couple’s Virginia home.

The search for Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a young mother and pediatric nurse who was last seen in late July, has turned up empty so far. Authorities say she likely died in a bloody struggle at their home. Her husband Naresh Bhatt, 37, remains in jail and is facing a charge of concealing a body.

Naresh’s public defender is pushing for the prosecution to release evidence in the case. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says that includes GPS and cellphone data, body-worn camera footage from police welfare checks, and texts between Naresh and the police.

The defense also seeks information on a vehicle Mamta Bhatt allegedly entered after work on July 27.

The new search of the Bhatt home, which has been searched multiple times since late August, came after Manassas Park police say they recently received new information.

Police have not disclosed what evidence they are seeking, but earlier searches revealed what appeared to be bloodstains on carpet and bathroom tiles.

Despite extensive searches of parks and wooded areas, no useful evidence has been found.

Investigators have recovered the family’s blue Tesla, which Naresh reportedly sold shortly after Mamta’s disappearance. GPS data from the Tesla may provide further clues.

Police are asking anyone who had contact with Naresh Bhatt between July 28 and August 5 to come forward and contact them at 703-361-1136.

