Malört is coming to the DMV

This bitter liquor has acquired quite a cult following in its native Chicago, and is now making its way to D.C., Maryland and Delaware.

Jeppson’s Malört is made from the notoriously bitter herb, wormwood, which gives it its distinct taste.

This iconic Chicago-based liquor is becoming popular among bartenders, who are incorporating its intense taste into easier-to-drink cocktails.

Thanks to a partnership with Lantern Distributors, DMV residents can now see if they’re brave enough to try Jeppson’s Malört.

Love it or hate it, Malört, which is often likened to gasoline, is sure to leave an impact.



