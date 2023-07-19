Expand / Collapse search

Malört is coming to the DMV

By Caroline Quick
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - This bitter liquor has acquired quite a cult following in its native Chicago, and is now making its way to D.C., Maryland and Delaware.

Jeppson’s Malört is made from the notoriously bitter herb, wormwood, which gives it its distinct taste. 

This iconic Chicago-based liquor is becoming popular among bartenders, who are incorporating its intense taste into easier-to-drink cocktails.

Small amount of alcohol could lower brain stress

Dr. Mike Cirigliano joined FOX 5 to talk about how small amounts of alcohol may turn down stress in the brain and benefit the heart, according to a new study.

Thanks to a partnership with Lantern Distributors, DMV residents can now see if they’re brave enough to try Jeppson’s Malört. 

Love it or hate it, Malört, which is often likened to gasoline, is sure to leave an impact. 


 