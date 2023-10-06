Makiyah Wilson murder: shooter sentenced to 60 years, accomplice gets 72 Months

One of the defendants convicted in the 2018 murder of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was handed down a near-life sentence Friday: 60 years behind bars, according to a D.C. Superior Court and U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson.

Another defendant, acquitted of murder but convicted of conspiracy in connection with the murder, was sentenced to 72 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

After sentencing, the father of 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson told FOX 5 he is pleased with the judge’s decision, especially given all the shootings the city’s been facing.

"We’re just glad with the outcome – glad at what we heard because it wasn’t a joke," he said. "A life was taken, so we’re just happy the judge made that example of them and hopefully anybody else that comes behind them the same thing happens to them."

Makiyah Wilson's father said he's pleased the judge made an example out of two of the men convicted in his daughter's death.

"The pain – it don’t go nowhere. Every day I wake up, I see Makiyah," the child’s father said, speaking on what these past five years have been like.

The case has been going on for a long time, partly due to COVID.

It was July 16, 2018, by 53rd Street Northeast, when officials say four gang members got out of a car and started firing over 50 shots in a Clay Terrace courtyard because of a "petty social media feud," according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Makiyah was killed just outside her home after going to get ice cream. Multiple people, including Makiyah’s sister, were also shot.

This year, a total of six men were convicted in the 10-year-old’s murder.

Isaiah Murchinson, now 23 years old, was 18 years old at the time. He is one of the gang members the U.S. Attorney’s Office says got out of the car and started firing that day.

D.C. Superior Court Spokesperson Doug Buchanan told FOX 5 Murchinson got a 60-year sentence with a 50-year mandatory minimum, meaning Murchinson is expected to be behind bars until he’s in his 70s.

The defendant convicted of conspiracy, 21-year-old Marquell Cobbs, was also sentenced on Friday. He was 16 years old at the time of Makiyah’s murder.

Lawmakers accuse Cobbs of helping to orchestrate the shooting, and getting the guns and vehicle for the other defendants. His attorneys argue otherwise. The U.S.

While out on supervised release for the trial, Cobbs was arrested in Montgomery County and charged with possession of a firearm and fentanyl. The Assistant U.S. Attorney raised the arrest last March, arguing for him to be sentenced to the maximum 84 months allowed under the conspiracy charge. However, the judge agreed with Cobbs’ attorney, who noted that the Montgomery County case is still pending, and Cobbs was not actually convicted in anything in that incident. He was sentenced to 72 months behind bars with three years of supervised release.

At least one attorney spoke to those involved in the shooting also being victims of a cycle of trauma and brought up plans to appeal.

Four other defendants are expected to be sentenced on Oct. 20.