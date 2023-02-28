Making a difference with IHOP & LLS on National Pancake Day

A stack of IHOP pancakes sounds like a good idea any time of day – but it's especially good on National Pancake Day when it benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society!

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci visited the IHOP in Rockville Tuesday. The partnership between IHOP and LLS began in 1999 in the D.C. area.

Since 2004, IHOP restaurants in the mid-Atlantic region have raised more than $4 million for LLS.

The mission of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is to find cures for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma. They also work to improve the quality of life for patients and their families.

For National Pancake Day, all customers at participating IHOP locations receive a complimentary short stack of pancakes, and are encouraged to donate to LLS!