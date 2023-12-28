Major vehicle-collision blocks all lanes on WB I-66 in Arlington

Officials are on the scene of a major vehicle collision, blocking all lanes of westbound I-66 in Arlington.

The collision is located in the area of Spout Run Pkwy, traffic is being diverted onto Langston Blvd.

Officials say the collision occurred at 2:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Virginia State Police say the crash involved an overturned vehicle and at least one person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The 24-year-old driver involved was charged with reckless driving for following too closely. The crash remains under investigation.